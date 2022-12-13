Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Thomasville National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 52,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

