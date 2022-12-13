ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

