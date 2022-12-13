Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $33.86 Average PT from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

