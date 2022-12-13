ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($18.95) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.42) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR ENI traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.51 ($14.22). 8,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.13 and its 200-day moving average is €12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.58).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

