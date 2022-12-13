Enjin Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.06 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $302.89 million and $19.06 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
