Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Entegris by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

