Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

