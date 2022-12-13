Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Entravision Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.04. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 545.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 92,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

