EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EnWave Stock Down 0.5 %

EnWave stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 12,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

