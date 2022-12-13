EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
EnWave Stock Down 0.5 %
EnWave stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 12,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
About EnWave
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.