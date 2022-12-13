EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. 63,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

