Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.89. 24,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,847,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $54,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.