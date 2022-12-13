Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 13th (ACRS, BAP, BILI, BRBR, CAHPF, FSUGY, FTTRF, IBJHF, NESRF, PBR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 13th:

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF). The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

