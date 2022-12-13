ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $254.57

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $254.57 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00241107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00849591 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

