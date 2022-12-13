Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $965,606.51

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $89.46 million and $965,606.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,771.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00440172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00851801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00108566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00619775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00258571 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,430,941 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

