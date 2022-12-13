Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 274.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

