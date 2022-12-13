Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

ESS stock opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.