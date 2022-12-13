Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.56

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.56 or 0.00106390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $101.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,442.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00439326 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021313 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00866965 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00625774 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005772 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00268601 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00266382 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,377,801 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
