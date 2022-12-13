Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $159.64 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $159.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.03 or 0.00107854 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,648.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00436595 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021098 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00849952 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00612890 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00262396 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00260669 BTC.
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,372,371 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
