EthereumFair Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.54 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 2% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $794,280.21 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00513137 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.10 or 0.05059836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.52 or 0.30403637 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.22811906 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $740,228.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

