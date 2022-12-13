Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ES opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

