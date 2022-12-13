Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.
About Evoke Pharma
