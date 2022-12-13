Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.