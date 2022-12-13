Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. 255,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.14 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 367,954 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

