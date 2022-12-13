Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. 255,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.14 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
