Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

