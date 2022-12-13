Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
FATE opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
