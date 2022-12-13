Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 703,529 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,529 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $385,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,174,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 156,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

