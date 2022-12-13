Federated Hermes Inc. Has $116.25 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $116,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NNN stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

