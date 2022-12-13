Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $110,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.