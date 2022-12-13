Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $119,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 160,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $576.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

