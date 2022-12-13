Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 36,164 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $135,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average of $285.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

