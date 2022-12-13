Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Crown Castle worth $221,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

