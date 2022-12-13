FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $215.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.38. 77,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $196.91.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

