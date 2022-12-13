Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $422.24 million and $10.66 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00042925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00020279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00241947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023311 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98597043 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $484,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

