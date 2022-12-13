Fellaz 1-Day Volume Hits $235,716.25 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $235,716.25 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

