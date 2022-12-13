Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.79 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $68.79 million and $27.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004712 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

