Feutune Light Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:FLFVU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 13th

Feutune Light Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FLFVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 13th. Feutune Light Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Feutune Light Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FLFVU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

