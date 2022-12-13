Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 13,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,548. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

