Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.32. 537,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,336,760. The firm has a market cap of $461.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.