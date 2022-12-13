Fiduciary Planning LLC Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

