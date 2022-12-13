FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.98. 105,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,107,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.39.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
