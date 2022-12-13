FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.98. 105,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,107,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FIGS by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 169.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.