Filecoin One Day Volume Reaches $89.42 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00024313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $89.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00512338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05107059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.96 or 0.30356306 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 339,392,897 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

