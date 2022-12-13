Financial Analysis: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and CenterPoint Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.46 billion 3.77 $245.55 million $4.93 22.05 CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.34 $1.49 billion $2.41 12.87

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IDACORP has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. IDACORP pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IDACORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 16.05% 9.20% 3.39% CenterPoint Energy 17.67% 10.77% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDACORP and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $107.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $31.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than IDACORP.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats IDACORP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 4,843 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 10 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 187 energized distribution substations; and 28,570 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 604,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

