Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXCO. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,112,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FXCO remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

