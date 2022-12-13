First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells 500 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,577 shares in the company, valued at $532,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 175,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.