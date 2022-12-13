First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

