First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

