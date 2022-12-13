First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $16,457,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.