First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,718 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,259,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 205.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

