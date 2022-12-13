First National Bank of Omaha Sells 947 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.49 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

