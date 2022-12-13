First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

