First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

