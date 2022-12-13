First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 85,051 shares during the period.

