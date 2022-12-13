First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FEMB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.28.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.
